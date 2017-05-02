National

Cosatu says it did not invite Jacob Zuma to its Workers’ Day rally

The president arrived at the Bloemfontein rally although some unions objected to him speaking‚ in light of recent calls for him to stand down

02 May 2017 - 15:15 Staff Writer
President Jacob Zuma and Free State premier Ace Magashule arrive at a Cosatu May Day rally in Mangaung in the Free State on Monday. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN
President Jacob Zuma and Free State premier Ace Magashule arrive at a Cosatu May Day rally in Mangaung in the Free State on Monday. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN

Cosatu said President Jacob Zuma was not invited to speak at its disrupted Workers’ Day rally in Bloemfontein.

Zuma was booed and effectively prevented from making his speech at the event where some workers chanted and told him to "voetsek".

The president put in an appearance‚ despite some unions in the federation objecting to him speaking‚ in light of recent calls by Cosatu for him to stand down as president of the country.

"We did not invite President Zuma ... to speak in our rally‚" Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told Justice Malala on the Justice Factor on eNCA on Monday night.

He said the ANC was invited to send delegates to the rally‚ but no invitation was extended to Zuma.

Zuma arrived at Loch Logan Park surrounded by a security detail.

He had been expected to deliver the keynote address but ended up suffering possibly his greatest humiliation yet when fisticuffs between his supporters and opponents forced organisers to call the whole thing off.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Digital migration taking shape, says department
National
2.
Johannesburg mayor’s first state of the city ...
National
3.
Union heads to court for resumption of action ...
National / Labour
4.
Big retailers stay away from poultry crisis ...
National

Related Articles

DANIEL SILKE: 'Mayday! Mayday!' The ANC has sprung a leak
Politics

Workers shut Zuma up at rally
National

ANC will lose power if not united, warns Mkhize
Politics

Cosatu May Day rally chaos ‘embarrassing’, says Magashule
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.