Cosatu says it did not invite Jacob Zuma to its Workers’ Day rally

Cosatu said President Jacob Zuma was not invited to speak at its disrupted Workers’ Day rally in Bloemfontein.

Zuma was booed and effectively prevented from making his speech at the event where some workers chanted and told him to "voetsek".

The president put in an appearance‚ despite some unions in the federation objecting to him speaking‚ in light of recent calls by Cosatu for him to stand down as president of the country.