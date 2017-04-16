COPE lays criminal charges over Dlamini-Zuma protection saga

“COPE reported Mbalula to the Police for the abuse of power. In terms of the Presidential Protection Unit’s mandate‚ the protection is provided to the president and deputy president of the country including former presidents‚ foreign heads of state and their spouses‚” COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem said.

While DA spokesman on police matters Zakhele Mbhele noted that reports on Sunday made it clear that there were spurious ‘security threats’ on which the Minister of Police‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ was relying to justify this protection.

"Indeed‚ it is clear that she was receiving VIP protection prior to her arrival at the hotel where the supposed ‘threat’ occurred‚" Mbhele said.

The fact that he [Mbalula] will not come out and make clear the true basis of these supposed threats make us increasingly concerned that there is an abuse of state resources at play‚" Mbhele added.

Dlamini-Zuma was a firm contender in the succession race for ANC presidency‚ he said.

"It cannot be that between now and December she will be provided VIP protection at taxpayer expense‚ essentially as preferential treatment in an internal party race.

"There are vital policing resource issues around South Africa which need attention. South African citizens face threats from criminals in their homes and on our streets on a daily basis and yet a Zuma favourite is provided protection for unsubstantiated threats instead of our people.

"The Public Protector needs to investigate this as a matter of urgency to ensure that any abuse of state resources is stopped‚" Mbhele said.

TMG Digital