Cope condemns Zuma and Mbalula for Dlamini-Zuma’s blue light perk

The Congress of the People (Cope) has slammed the provision of a presidential protection unit to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as unconstitutional and illegal.

“Dlamini-Zuma is neither a state president candidate nor an MP in a statutory political office that entitles her to this special privilege provided only for senior state officials‚” Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said in a statement on Friday.

He said he condemned President Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s action in the “strongest terms and without reservation”.

“Zuma and Mbalula must be brought before the court to explain this blatant abuse of tax payers’ money‚” said Lekota.

TMG Digital