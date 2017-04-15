National

Cope condemns Zuma and Mbalula for Dlamini-Zuma’s blue light perk

Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekoka says it a blatant abuse of taxypayers money

15 April 2017 - 09:26 AM
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI

The Congress of the People (Cope) has slammed the provision of a presidential protection unit to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as unconstitutional and illegal.

“Dlamini-Zuma is neither a state president candidate nor an MP in a statutory political office that entitles her to this special privilege provided only for senior state officials‚” Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said in a statement on Friday.

He said he condemned President Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s action in the “strongest terms and without reservation”.

“Zuma and Mbalula must be brought before the court to explain this blatant abuse of tax payers’ money‚” said Lekota.

TMG Digital

Dlamini-Zuma gets blue light perks based on ‘threat and security assessment’

During her tenure as AU chairperson, Dlamini-Zuma was given presidential protection services‚ usually extended to serving president‚ deputy president ...
National
1 day ago

How Zuma is losing his grip on KwaZulu-Natal

'We are going to face a decline and we are going to face a crisis if it is not already the case'
Politics
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cope condemns Zuma and Mbalula for Dlamini-Zuma’s ...
National
2.
Treasury is hiring a DG to replace Lungisa Fuzile
National
3.
Putco is third bus company to reach wage deal ...
National
4.
For best results, appoint an internal candidate ...
National

Related Articles

How Zuma is losing his grip on KwaZulu-Natal
Politics

Fighting ANC factions in KwaZulu-Natal threaten Zuma’s succession plans
Politics

BRONWYN NORTJE: Water shenanigans show how SA is drowning in corruption
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.