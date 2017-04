He gave an update on strategic planning of the police‚ with the fight against criminals taking priority‚ saying the SAPS would escalate "the war against crime".

Mbalula said the police were currently developing a policy that would act as a guideline for officers on when to use force.

"We will meet fire with fire‚" he said.

"We will shoot to protect the innocent‚ we will shoot to protect ourselves and members of the force‚" he said.

Mbalula acknowledged that crime was "a major battle" for society‚ but as part of the strategic planning under his leadership he wanted to ensure the demilitarisation of the police.

He said specialised units such as the Public Order Policing unit and the Tactical Response Team (TRT) would receive the necessary training to "address perceptions" that they were militarised.

"The TRT will be used to deal with dangerous criminals. We will meet them head on in terms of our specialised units‚" Mbalula said.

"Criminals can run‚ but we will find them‚" he said. "They must not mix with ordinary members of the community."

The minister said an anti-gang strategy‚ ways to improve the detective services‚ improved criminal investigation and paying special attention to dealing with serial rapists and murders were some of the strategies that had been adopted at a recent strategic meeting.

TMG Digital