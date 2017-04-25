Fikile Mbalula warns police against obeying Berning Ntlemeza’s orders

"I am aware about their operations working in safe houses to undertake operations against the minister of police‚" he said.

"I am aware of them and I am coming for them‚" Mbalula said.

He warned that illegal acts in the country must come to an end.

"We don’t allow rogue police officers using state resources to undermine the state. We can’t allow that‚" he said.

"Those illegal operations you are undertaking in safe houses‚ those safe houses must chase criminals and not chase law abiding citizens. I am not going to allow that‚" he said.

"You must chase criminals. I want criminals behind the door [in jail]. You are working 24 hours to do an illegal operation‚ we are not going to allow that.

"The law is protecting me and I am going to unleash the law to ensure that I achieve the mission to deal with rogue elements masquerading as intelligence officers‚ doing rogue things in this country‚" he said.

Mbalula reiterated that he would not tolerate "rogue elements" saying he was coming after them with the full might of the law behind him.

TMG Digital