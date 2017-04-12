Mbalula calls for calm as Pretoria march approved

SA’s opposition parties will take to the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday as part of rolling mass action to remove President Jacob Zuma from office.

Newly appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed on Tuesday that the parties had obtained permission to march from Church Square to the Union Buildings.

"The SAPS [South African Police Service] members, together with other government departments, law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, will once again be deployed to maintain law and order and to keep SA safe," Mbalula said. "Again, government urges protesters to exercise their rights in accordance with the law, without resorting to violence, criminality and damage to property."

The numbers for the march were expected to be high, with most of the people expected to come from the EFF.

At its economic freedom march in 2016, the EFF was able to rally 60,000 supporters.

Acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said the police were expecting about 10,000 people to march on Wednesday.

Last week’s marches throughout the country were said to have been attended by about 60,000 in total.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said when making the application with the City of Tshwane for permission to march, the opposition parties said they were expecting about 5,000 people in total.