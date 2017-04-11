ANC stalwarts take aim at opportunists masquerading as MK veterans

ANC stalwarts are raising questions about a group of men who are said to be uMkhonto weSizwe veterans who stood outside Luthuli House on Friday to defend the ruling party headquarters.

"Who are these people‚ the majority whose age exposes them as too young to have ever served in MK? Who are these people who believe that anyone can dress up as though they fought against apartheid in our military wing?" the stalwarts said in a statement.

"It is an insult to our fallen heroes and those who served without thought of material benefits. We live in a constitutional democracy and we do not need private armies to defend our movement.

"Our tradition has always been to respect the views of others‚ to listen‚ to learn‚ to accept constructive criticism.