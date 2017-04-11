Opposition turns up heat on president

The ANC must not take advantage of people who do not understand what it means for the country to be downgraded to junk status, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Monday.

"[They must not] say it is nothing, that is misleading. We owe it to these people who do not understand what is junk status because of their levels of literacy," he told journalists in Pretoria on Monday.

Last week, S&P Global Ratings downgraded SA’s foreign currency credit rating to junk. Fitch followed suit, but also relegated the local currency rating.

On Monday, the opposition parties briefed the media about their planned march to the Union Buildings on Wednesday to call for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

The march will take place on Zuma’s 75th birthday.

The EFF, the DA, IFP, African Independent Congress, African Christian Democratic Party, African People’s Convention, Congress of the People, Agang SA and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) said they would join forces to show SA that they were not abandoning their responsibility of putting the country first.

This will be the second time citizens take to the streets in less than a week calling for Zuma to resign. Calls for Zuma’s removal have increased since he dropped finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a late-night cabinet reshuffle last week.

The ANC’s alliance partners, the South African Communist Party and Cosatu have also called for the president to step down. Last week on Friday, about 60,000 people took to the country’s streets in protest.