Cosatu calls on President Jacob Zuma to resign

Cosatu discussed last week’s Cabinet reshuffle and used three guiding questions to assess its decision: whether the reshuffle was in the best interests of the ANC and the country; if it takes the fight against corruption forward; and if it was based on merit.

Ntshalintshali said Cosatu’s answer to each of these was “No”.

The influence of the Gupta family on Zuma and the Constitutional Court judgment on Nkandla all informed the federation’s stance against Zuma. It also admitted that the Cabinet reshuffle was the first during Zuma’s presidency about which he did not consult the federation.

Zuma has also failed to deal with incompetent ministers in his Cabinet, Cosatu noted, which also rejected Zuma’s argument that it was his prerogative to choose his Cabinet. “Voters gave the ANC a mandate ... the president derives his mandate from the ANC,” said Ntshalintshali.