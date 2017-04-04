National

Cosatu calls on President Jacob Zuma to resign

Trade union federation says it said it no longer believes that President Jacob Zuma is the right person to lead the ANC

04 April 2017 - 12:10 PM Natasha Marrian
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

On Tuesday, ANC ally, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) called on President Jacob Zuma to step down. “Cosatu no longer believes that the president is the right person to lead the country and the movement ... the time has arrived for him to step down,” said Cosatu general-secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali. “Cosatu no longer believes in his leadership abilities.” Ntshalintshali was briefing the media in Braamfontein after a special sitting of Cosatu’s central executive committee on Monday. The federation has blamed Zuma for the country’s downgrade by S&P Global Ratings on Monday.

 

Cosatu discussed last week’s Cabinet reshuffle and used three guiding questions to assess its decision: whether the reshuffle was in the best interests of the ANC and the country; if it takes the fight against corruption forward; and if it was based on merit.

Ntshalintshali said Cosatu’s answer to each of these was “No”.

The influence of the Gupta family on Zuma and the Constitutional Court judgment on Nkandla all informed the federation’s stance against Zuma. It also admitted that the Cabinet reshuffle was the first during Zuma’s presidency about which he did not consult the federation.

Zuma has also failed to deal with incompetent ministers in his Cabinet, Cosatu noted, which also rejected Zuma’s argument that it was his prerogative to choose his Cabinet. “Voters gave the ANC a mandate ... the president derives his mandate from the ANC,” said Ntshalintshali.

 

Cosatu president, Sdumo Dlamini, said the decision was not taken lightly and follows lengthy consultation with the ANC on the Zuma matter. Business Day reported last year that Cosatu had decided it was time for Zuma to go after the local government elections in which the ANC dropped in support.

Cosatu decided back then, however, to first consult the ANC and deliver the message directly to the party leadership instead of publicly. “We cannot contain this any more,” said Dlamini. “We need serious action to deal with this matter... for us, the call we are making is a very important one.”

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Home Affairs will appeal decision to allow DRC ...
National
2.
Second-year law students offer free help to high ...
National
3.
Big budget cuts at game parks will badly hinder ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Small-scale farmers cling to hope that a dry ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

ANC must recall Jacob Zuma, group of party stalwarts urges
National

Zuma breached his oath of office and must step down, Kgalema Motlanthe says
National

Jacob Zuma’s critics within the ANC are vocal, but will they act?
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.