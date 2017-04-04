ANC must recall Jacob Zuma, group of party stalwarts urges

The calls for him to resign have increased since he removed then finance minister Pravin Gordhan last week during a late-night Cabinet reshuffle, and most recently a downgrade of SA’s credit rating.

The ANC’s alliance partners — the SACP and union federation Cosatu — have publicly called on Zuma to resign. The ANC’s integrity commission, also made up of party veterans, was expected to ask him to vacate his position, at a meeting later in the week.

Morobe said the veterans would continue to call for the ANC to hold a national consultative conference.

"There is something terribly wrong in the ANC, which is poisoning the rest of the country," he said.

The ANC needed to do the "honourable thing" and remove Zuma, to give the country a break. It also needed to reflect on what went wrong and ensure that it did not happen again.