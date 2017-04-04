National

ANC must recall Jacob Zuma, group of party stalwarts urges

The ANC’s integrity commission, also made up of party veterans, is expected to ask Zuma to vacate his position, at a meeting later this week

04 April 2017 - 15:55 PM Genevieve Quintal
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

A group of ANC stalwarts has called on the governing party to recall President Jacob Zuma.

"We have no other conclusion than the need to call on the ANC to recall the President is overdue," Murphy Morobe told journalists in Johannesburg.

In the past, the veterans and stalwarts who have been concerned about the state of the party, have refrained from calling for Zuma to be recalled or resign.

The calls for him to resign have increased since he removed then finance minister Pravin Gordhan last week during a late-night Cabinet reshuffle, and most recently a downgrade of SA’s credit rating.

The ANC’s alliance partners — the SACP and union federation Cosatu — have publicly called on Zuma to resign. The ANC’s integrity commission, also made up of party veterans, was expected to ask him to vacate his position, at a meeting later in the week.

Morobe said the veterans would continue to call for the ANC to hold a national consultative conference.

"There is something terribly wrong in the ANC, which is poisoning the rest of the country," he said.

The ANC needed to do the "honourable thing" and remove Zuma, to give the country a break. It also needed to reflect on what went wrong and ensure that it did not happen again.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Home Affairs will appeal decision to allow DRC ...
National
2.
Second-year law students offer free help to high ...
National
3.
Big budget cuts at game parks will badly hinder ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Small-scale farmers cling to hope that a dry ...
National / Science & Environment

Related Articles

Cosatu calls on President Jacob Zuma to resign
National

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: S&P and earth tremors rattle SA on Monday
Opinion / Columnists

JUSTIN MCCARTHY: Is this the source of Zuma's fear?
Politics

What the rating agency said about SA
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.