Jacob Zuma’s critics within the ANC are vocal, but will they act?

To make the impeachment case, they would further need to justify the grounds for removing Zuma from office by convincing the National Assembly that Zuma has committed "a serious violation of the law" or is "guilty of misconduct". (I discount the third ground for removal of a president from office, "inability to perform the functions of office").

It might seem obvious to those who want to see the back of Zuma that he is guilty of both violating the Constitution and of misconduct. But given the compromised standing of virtually all sitting ANC MPs in allowing Zuma to get away with blatant abuse of the Constitution, this would require that any dissident 70 or more of them would have to eat a good dose of humble pie. And in public, too.

So realistically it would seem that a simple vote of no confidence in the president is the easiest to pursue and the most likely to succeed. But what are the chances of success, given that Zuma has survived a number of such motions before? It is likely that the DA would be able to secure virtually all the votes of the combined opposition, save perhaps up to five MPs from smaller parties who might succumb to Zuma’s blandishments. The commitment and energy of the EFF would be invaluable. Fortunately, they have said they will back the DA motion.

But what about potentially dissident ANC MPs? ANC party "elders" often repeat the mantra that the ANC under Zuma has been led astray from the true path of virtue, and that there is need for a return to the old ways that underpinned the party during the struggle for liberation. Does this imply that the "real ANC" is now ready to stand up? Alas, don’t hold your breath.

Alternative leadership isn’t in sight Mmusi Maimane, leader of the DA, says he has already been contacted by dissident ANC MPs with promises to support the DA motion. That is good and well — and promising. Yet there is a long way to go, and the stakes for the ANC and individual MPs themselves are extraordinarily high. If the 55 or 60 ANC MPs needed for a majority were to support the DA motion, it would be the signal for total war within the party. Accordingly, it would have to be assumed that they have the appetite for it.