Last year, the Pretoria High Court removed Jiba‚ along with her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi‚ from the national roll of advocates. The pair were sanctioned for the way they handled the fraud and corruption case against Mdluli.

On Thursday‚ prosecutor Raymond Mathenjwa who, on Wednesday, fought to keep Jiba off the stand by arguing that it would not be in the interest of justice to have her appear in court‚ was told by Magistrate Nomavidi that there was no reason for her not to appear.

Mathenjwa had argued that the suspension letter Jiba signed off was sufficient and that there was nothing else that Jiba could tell the court which other witnesses had not already said. Nomavidi dismissed Mathenjwa’s application‚ saying admitting only the letter was not sufficient because there were far too many questions about it.

On Wednesday, Wagenaar and Breytenbach’s lawyer‚ Barry Roux‚ argued that there were serious questions about the letter which needed to be answered, including why Jiba had waited weeks to have the letter served on Breytenbach and why she had signed it on a Saturday.

In postponing the matter, Nomavidi gave Mathenjwa until February 15 to decide whether to call any more witnesses‚ and to provide Roux with their names and statements by February 27 when the trial resumes.

