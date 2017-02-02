State fails to keep Nomgcobo Jiba off the stand
Disgraced Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions has to answer questions about her letter suspending NPA’s Glynnis Breytenbach
Disgraced Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba was boxed into a corner on Thursday after the state failed in an application to keep her off the stand in the trial of former commercial crimes court prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach who, along with her former lawyer‚ Gerhard Wagenaar‚ were on trial in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court for defeating the ends of justice and contravening the National Prosecuting Act.
The charges relate to Breytenbach deleting information from her official National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) laptop and Wagenaar allegedly refusing to hand over the computer to NPA officials as part of an internal investigation conducted on Breytenbach. But the court’s focus has been turned to Jiba‚ who suspended Breytenbach.
Breytenbach‚ who was found not guilty of 15 charges brought against her in an internal disciplinary hearing‚ believes her suspension by Jiba was orchestrated to stop her from having former crime intelligence boss‚ Richard Mdluli‚ prosecuted for fraud and corruption.
Last year, the Pretoria High Court removed Jiba‚ along with her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi‚ from the national roll of advocates. The pair were sanctioned for the way they handled the fraud and corruption case against Mdluli.
On Thursday‚ prosecutor Raymond Mathenjwa who, on Wednesday, fought to keep Jiba off the stand by arguing that it would not be in the interest of justice to have her appear in court‚ was told by Magistrate Nomavidi that there was no reason for her not to appear.
Mathenjwa had argued that the suspension letter Jiba signed off was sufficient and that there was nothing else that Jiba could tell the court which other witnesses had not already said. Nomavidi dismissed Mathenjwa’s application‚ saying admitting only the letter was not sufficient because there were far too many questions about it.
On Wednesday, Wagenaar and Breytenbach’s lawyer‚ Barry Roux‚ argued that there were serious questions about the letter which needed to be answered, including why Jiba had waited weeks to have the letter served on Breytenbach and why she had signed it on a Saturday.
In postponing the matter, Nomavidi gave Mathenjwa until February 15 to decide whether to call any more witnesses‚ and to provide Roux with their names and statements by February 27 when the trial resumes.
