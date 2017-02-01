Lawyers for former commercial crimes prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach have their sights firmly set on hauling disgraced deputy national director of public prosecutions advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, to court.

They want to force her to answer questions on why she suspended Breytenbach and whether the suspension was to protect controversial crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Breytenbach‚ now a DA MP‚ believes she was suspended in 2012 over her insistence that Mdluli be prosecuted for fraud and corruption.

Breytenbach is on trial‚ along with her former lawyer‚ Gerhard Wagenaar‚ in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on charges of defeating the ends of justice and contravening the National Prosecuting Act.

The two‚ who were in court on Wednesday‚ have been accused of deleting documents from Breytenbach’s work laptop in 2012 while she was employed by the National Prosecuting Authority.

She also faced charges for alleged improper conduct while prosecuting a mining rights case. She was subjected to an internal disciplinary hearing but found not guilty of the 15 charges that were brought against her.

Breytenbach was also under investigation by the Hawks for allegedly obstructing and defeating the ends of justice.