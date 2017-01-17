"We are extremely shocked and disturbed by the video footage, which we have seen and which is circulating online‚" Phahlane said in the statement.

"Should there be evidence to prove that police members tampered with the scene or that there was any type of a cover-up‚ there will certainly be judicial consequences‚" he said in the statement.

On Monday‚ Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the police officers on the scene failed in their duty to report the shooting and that further viewing of the video revealed that they might have tampered with the scene.

"What is supposed to be reported is that a policeman was killed by another. But what is reported is that he was killed by robbers‚" he said

Dlamini said the incident had not been reported to them by the police, as protocol requires.

"It is supposed to be reported to the station commander‚ and the station commander makes sure it gets reported to Ipid. It is the responsibility of all police officers to report such cases‚" he said.

Tladi’s family is angry at the way the case has been handled‚ saying they had been informed that Tladi was shot by robbers.

"They don’t tell us anything. He was shot by a colleague. I feel like dying right now‚ the way I feel‚" Tladi’s aunt‚ Tshidi Tladi‚ said on Monday.

"What surprises me is why don’t they come back to me and my sister and say ‘this is what happened’. It means they were aware of what happened and kept it quiet‚" she said.

Phahlane vowed in his statement that the police would ensure that justice prevailed.

