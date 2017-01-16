Zuma, spies, smugglers and the killing fields of Marikana

If a court of law adjudges Maswabi’s claims as reliable, Zuma may have had another motive besides stability.

Zuma could have been motivated to use the services of the SSA-SOU to protect the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) – an alliance partner with the ANC – since an affiliate of the union, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), had enjoyed a near monopoly in the mining sector until Amcu appeared on the mining scene[ccxxxviii].

As for Numsa, it was expelled from Cosatu after refusing to encourage its workers to vote for the ANC in the 2014 general elections[ccxxxix] - which could explain the campaign to discredit the organisation.

If Zuma did indeed deploy SSA’s rogue SOU to do some platinum belt-tightening, he may have done so for a third and final reason, other than the “the interests of the national economy” or protecting an alliance partner. And this reason is closer to home.

Westdawn Investments - trading as JIC Mining Services - made its biggest share of profits by doing business with South African platinum miners[ccxl]. In 2016, Fin24 reported that mining contributed 45% (R1.2 billion) to the company’s revenue[ccxli]. And as it happens, Zuma’s son Duduzane was a company director since 2008 until at least 2016, and holds a 10% ownership stake[ccxlii]. The majority shareholder of JIC Mining Services – you may have already guessed - is none other than the ubiquitous Guptas, who bought the company in 2006[ccxliii] [ccxliv].

(The City Press reported that from 2010 the company bankrolled the purchase of a R5.2 million house for Zuma’s then-fiancé and later wife, who at one time was also an employee of the company[ccxlv].)

In early 2016 when local banks closed Gupta accounts on suspicion of money-laundering activities[ccxlvi], South African platinum mining houses soon followed suit, cancelling or not renewing contracts with JIC Mining Services, as the company no longer had banking facilities [Fin24[ccxlvii]].

Spooky Marikana

The above Zuma-Gupta-platinum connection raises a question about the tragic events that occurred in 2012, two years prior to the establishment of the bogus union.

Did the SSA and state police act in the best interest of the country during the long and volatile Marikana miners’ strike of 2012? Or, did the security cluster act on behalf of Zuma to protect private financial interests of a few politically connected individuals, at the human cost of 34 massacred miners, 10 other deaths, and 78 wounded[ccxlviii] [ccxlix]?

According to investigative journalist Myburgh of News24, there remain serious disturbing questions around SSA’s role in the Marikana tragedy involving the Lonmin mining company[ccl] [ccli] [cclii] [ccliii] [ccliv].

Lonmin’s foremost representative during the Marikana strike, Barnard Mokwena, was widely condemned, including at the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the massacre, as more details emerged of Mokwena’s actions in the lead up to the massacre[cclv].

Mokwena, who was Lonmin’s human resource head at the time of the protracted 2012 platinum strikes, took a severe stance towards the workers[cclvi].

Two days before the massacre, Mokwena encouraged police to take a hard line against the strikers and Amcu members, who he considered were the main culprits behind the strike[cclvii]. He also convinced his fellow Lonmin executives not to negotiate with the strikers, since as far as he was concerned they had rejected the NUM labour union (the Cosatu affiliate), and thus Lonmin could decide not to recognize the strike[cclviii]. Furthermore, he tried convincing the Lonmin executives to fire the mine workers and call in the police to deal with them[cclix].

You may be wondering how the SSA fits into all of this. That’s because the SSA operative is hiding in plain sight.