Jimmy family lawyer announces class-action suit against Ford

The family of Reshall Jimmy — who died in his burning sport utility vehicle — are to launch a class action suit against Ford over the spontaneous combustion of 48 Ford Kuga vehicles.

Family lawyer Rod Montano made the announcement in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Ford said on Monday that it would conduct a safety recall on more than 4,500 of its 2012-14 1.6l Ecoboost Kugas.

Montano said they had handed over 46 complaints from Ford Kuga owners. The action‚ he said‚ would be pursued with the National Consumer Commission.

Commission spokesperson Trevor Hattingh said people who had suffered their Kugas burning could approach the commission for assistance.

"We can, depending on the complaint, take this to the commission tribunal."

