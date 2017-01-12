Police minister, commissioner lament public spats
Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane are unhappy that disagreements among the leaders of police agencies are playing out in full view of the country.
Briefing reporters in Pretoria on the South African Police Service’s (SAP’s) festive season operation, the two said matters between the minister, the acting commissioner, Ipid head Robert McBride and Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza were being made worse as they played out in the media.
This follows a rough year of unprecedented infighting between the heads of police agencies, with Nhleko going as far as writing to Parliament to say his relationship with McBride had broken down to the point that he could not see himself working with the police watchdog head.
In December Ipid said McBride would not give the Hawks the warning statement they had sought as part of an investigation of defeating the ends of justice.
Nhleko on Thursday implied that McBride was lobbying support from the public through the media in an effort to avoid being held accountable for his handling of the rendition case that got him suspended.
He likened his working relationship with McBride as an "employer-employee" relationship, although Ipid is independent of the ministry.
"If certain things have broken in law, what use is it for me to come before journalists and proclaim my innocence? We must learn to respect process," Nhleko said.
"By doing so, we will then will be upholding the penance of the rule of law. If a matter is before the courts, do not speak on behalf of the courts," he said.
Nhleko said the department would also consider the Claassen report on suspended police commissioner Riah Phiyega’s fitness for office after President Jacob Zuma had made an announcement on the matter.
Phahlane said he did not take kindly to reports about the warning statement between the SAPS and Ipid.
"The only time that I hear about the warning statement is when I hear about it through the media. Even when I returned from travelling recently the warning statement did not come. I did not give an early warning statement," he said.
"We must respect processes under way. If there is any legitimate investigation at hand it will not be through the media."
Regarding the crime statistics between October and December 2016, the minister and the acting commissioner told reporters police arrested 83,479 people in 705,639 operations across SA.
The police conducted more than 2.4-million searches, seized 669 vehicles, 1,060 firearms and 8,691 rounds of ammunition.
In the same period they reported a 5.3% decrease in contact crimes, a 2.2% decrease property related crimes and a 5.3% decrease in other serious crimes.
