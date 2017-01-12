Police minister, commissioner lament public spats

Nhleko on Thursday implied that McBride was lobbying support from the public through the media in an effort to avoid being held accountable for his handling of the rendition case that got him suspended.

He likened his working relationship with McBride as an "employer-employee" relationship, although Ipid is independent of the ministry.

"If certain things have broken in law, what use is it for me to come before journalists and proclaim my innocence? We must learn to respect process," Nhleko said.

"By doing so, we will then will be upholding the penance of the rule of law. If a matter is before the courts, do not speak on behalf of the courts," he said.

Nhleko said the department would also consider the Claassen report on suspended police commissioner Riah Phiyega’s fitness for office after President Jacob Zuma had made an announcement on the matter.

Phahlane said he did not take kindly to reports about the warning statement between the SAPS and Ipid.

"The only time that I hear about the warning statement is when I hear about it through the media. Even when I returned from travelling recently the warning statement did not come. I did not give an early warning statement," he said.

"We must respect processes under way. If there is any legitimate investigation at hand it will not be through the media."

Regarding the crime statistics between October and December 2016, the minister and the acting commissioner told reporters police arrested 83,479 people in 705,639 operations across SA.

The police conducted more than 2.4-million searches, seized 669 vehicles, 1,060 firearms and 8,691 rounds of ammunition.

In the same period they reported a 5.3% decrease in contact crimes, a 2.2% decrease property related crimes and a 5.3% decrease in other serious crimes.