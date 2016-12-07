There is a sinister plot against me, Police Minister Nathi Nhleko tells Parliament
Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has hinted at a campaign against him and the South Africa Police Service (SAPS)‚ telling Parliament that there were "sinister attempts to tarnish the work that we do".
Called to brief the police committee on recent incidents detailed in the media‚ Nhleko tried to avoid answering questions about the continuing saga between him and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride‚ saying this was still subject to Parliamentary processes. He requested that the committee institute an inquiry into McBride.
He said he did not want to discuss the issue because "we wouldn’t want to deal with it outside the directives of Parliament. We feel that any discussion outside of the designated processes borders on unfair legal process and we will wait to be called to make input when the committee deals with that."
DA MP Zak Mbhele, however, said the meeting had been called "precisely" to discuss‚ among other things‚ the issues around McBride.
Nhleko said recent reports that his alleged girlfriend had received R30m in state funding and reports around acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s multimillion rand house were "sinister attempts to tarnish the work that we do".
He said that there was "innuendo and mudslinging and jostling for position", adding that there were rumours the Claasen board of inquiry into former police commissioner Riah Piyega’s fitness to hold office would soon be made public.
"Now if that report says she is not fit‚ then it means that someone stands a chance to fill that position, so you will find people trying to discredit and rubbish certain things."
Nhleko said claims that Phahlane had paid for his home from the proceeds of crime were "ludicrous" and without a "scientific" calculation.
“You need to ask why has the lie been told? At what price and for whose benefit?”
"How do you just look at a house and say you can’t afford it on your salary?"
Questioned by committee chair Francois Beukman on whether he had faith in Phahlane‚ Nhleko said: "Indeed, I do".
He labelled reports that the Civilian Secretariat for Police had paid R30m to a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) run by a woman believed to be his girlfriend, as "lies"‚ adding: "You need to ask why has the lie been told? At what price and for whose benefit?"
ANC MPs on the committee appeared to share some of Nhleko’s fear, with Livhuwani Mabija saying there was a "very dangerous serpent under the grass causing all of this trouble. There are these attacks on the integrity of the minister and the acting national police commissioner‚ no matter how good they are."
Her colleague, Angie Molebatsi, asked about recent utterances about the police by "right-wing NGOs and foreign citizens".
Nhleko said while he was not sure who the serpent was‚ and could not name the NGOs‚ "if you want to undermine democracy and economic confidence‚ you must undermine the police".
TMG Digital
