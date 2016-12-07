Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has hinted at a campaign against him and the South Africa Police Service (SAPS)‚ telling Parliament that there were "sinister attempts to tarnish the work that we do".

Called to brief the police committee on recent incidents detailed in the media‚ Nhleko tried to avoid answering questions about the continuing saga between him and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride‚ saying this was still subject to Parliamentary processes. He requested that the committee institute an inquiry into McBride.

He said he did not want to discuss the issue because "we wouldn’t want to deal with it outside the directives of Parliament. We feel that any discussion outside of the designated processes borders on unfair legal process and we will wait to be called to make input when the committee deals with that."

DA MP Zak Mbhele, however, said the meeting had been called "precisely" to discuss‚ among other things‚ the issues around McBride.