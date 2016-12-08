Nathi Nhleko’s bid over McBride stalls

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko’s hopes of getting an early Christmas gift — an inquiry that would allow him to suspend Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) executive director Robert McBride — fizzled when Parliament’s portfolio committee on police failed to deliver.

The committee resolved on Wednesday only to take note of National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete’s referral of Nhleko’s request for an inquiry into McBride’s fitness for office.

Nhleko told the committee that an inquiry would be in the interests of justice, and denied that he was anxious to use a parliamentary process to remove McBride.

The committee resolved that section 17D of the South African Police Service Act could only be used as an instrument to remove the Ipid head if it was done with the concurrence of the National Assembly.

Nhleko sidestepped a series of hard questions about controversial figures heading up his department’s agencies. They include McBride, Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza and acting national police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane.

He was also grilled on recent allegations that his girlfriend was paid more than R30m for providing services to the department that officials claim they could have received for free.

Nhleko told the committee he did not wish to remove McBride, but said the Ipid head’s supporters should not dictate which matters should be answered and which not.

"There is a linkage that is being made between the R30m and claims that the minister is hell-bent on reinstating charges against McBride," he said.

"The issue of renditions is a known issue in this country. We should have accountability. But when that happens we also make wild allegations and ignore questions that need to be answered," he said.

Nhleko is pursuing McBride over his handling of a report into the rendition of Zimbabweans, even though the National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn charges against the Ipid head on the matter.

Committee chairman Francois Beukman said it was clear the relationship between the minister and McBride was not on solid ground and it was critical to understand why.

ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane said the National Assembly should set out the terms of reference and the purpose of whatever the committee is to do about McBride.

"To achieve what the letter of the law wants, we need a house resolution. Based on that resolution, we will sit as a committee to say what we need to get it done. Anything else would be found sorely wanting in terms of due process," said Ramatlakane.

DA MP Zakhele Mbhele said having a house resolution to remove McBride before a probe gets under way was placing the cart before the horse. "My concern is that a house resolution would be a call for his removal. But you cannot do that without establishing that he is guilty of something," said Mbhele.

Ntlemeza’s appointment as the Hawks head is being challenged in the High Court in Pretoria. When Mbhele asked Nhleko if he would resign if Ntlemeza’s appointment was found to be unlawful, he refused to answer the question.

Nhleko told the committee that he had every confidence in Phahlane as acting national police commissioner.

He said he had not yet seen the report on suspended police commissioner Riah Phiyega’s fitness for office "and I do not know what it says. The question of the inquiry is something that is dealt with at the level of the Presidency," he said.