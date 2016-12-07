National

Compensation Fund improving in leaps and bounds

07 December 2016 - 12:04 PM Linda Ensor
Thobile Lamati, director-general of the Department of Labour. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Thobile Lamati, director-general of the Department of Labour. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The Compensation Fund has made steady improvements in the processing of claims, with R2.5bn in medical, compensation and pension claims processed so far this year, members of Parliament’s labour portfolio committee learnt on Wednesday.

In 2015-16, R1.8bn of claims were processed, R943m in 2014-15 and R1.1bn in 2013-14. So far 67% of the claims backlogs has been eradicated, the fund’s commissioner, Vuyo Mafatha, reported.

The fund has faced an avalanche of complaints and legal action because of its failure to pay out claims arising from illness or injury at work, some of which date back several years.

It launched an action plan last year to improve service delivery and the efficiency of the fund’s administration, financial management and operations.

Mafatha noted that R62m of unclaimed merit rebates had been identified and cleared for employers.

Department of Labour director-general Thobile Lamati said the department and the fund had worked tirelessly over the past 16 months to put proper systems in place and substantial progress had been made, though the fund was "not out of the woods yet".

Apartheid victims wait in vain for share of R1bn fund

Many apartheid victims – some identified by the TRC to receive compensation – have not received a cent, more than 20 years after the process was ...
National
4 months ago

Mining's widows fall through the cracks

In Section 17 in Embalenhle township, Secunda, a town built on the back of gold mining and Sasol's coal-to-liquid operation , Busisiwe Sikabhu waits, ...
Business
4 months ago

