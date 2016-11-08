The ANC says it will meet party veterans calling for President Jacob Zuma to resign.

"ANC has noted the comments made in the public domain by veterans of our movement expressing concern about developments within the country and the ANC‚" party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ said on Tuesday.

"The ANC reiterates our commitment to frank‚ open and constructive engagement with all parties and individuals who wish to engage and work with us to strengthen the organisation so as to deliver effectively on the aspirations of the South African people.

"Accordingly‚ the NWC (national working committee) has resolved to constitute itself as a delegation to meet with the veterans who have indicated the need for a platform of engagement."