ANC will hold talks with anti-Zuma party veterans, says Gwede Mantashe
The ANC says it will meet party veterans calling for President Jacob Zuma to resign.
"ANC has noted the comments made in the public domain by veterans of our movement expressing concern about developments within the country and the ANC‚" party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ said on Tuesday.
"The ANC reiterates our commitment to frank‚ open and constructive engagement with all parties and individuals who wish to engage and work with us to strengthen the organisation so as to deliver effectively on the aspirations of the South African people.
"Accordingly‚ the NWC (national working committee) has resolved to constitute itself as a delegation to meet with the veterans who have indicated the need for a platform of engagement."
A date for the meeting would be set‚ Mantashe said.
He said the NWC did not discuss reports that the Hawks were investigating him‚ Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and party treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize.
"We did not discuss the issue of the Hawks. It’s an act of desperation …. State institutions are getting into the political terrain. It’s dangerous‚" Mantashe said.
He said the ANC was spending more time discussing "cohesion and unity within the party".
The Sunday Times reported this week that the Hawks were investigating Jonas, Mantashe and Mkhize for failing to report Jonas’s claim that Ajay Gupta offered him a R600-million bribe and the post of finance minister.
Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi denied these allegations. "We are not investigating any of them," he said. "The person the Sunday Times spoke to must tell the country what he is talking about."
Please login or register to comment.