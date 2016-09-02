National crime statistics to be released in Parliament

POLICE Minister Nathi Nhleko will release on Friday morning the latest national crime statistics to the parliamentary portfolio committee.

National police commissioner General Riah Phiyega was suspended in the year under review and replaced by acting police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.

Analysts are waiting eagerly to see if the ructions in the department had any effect on the South African Police Service’s crime-fighting role.

Phiyega was suspended soon after the Farlam Commission of Inquiry recommended that a board of inquiry be held into her fitness for holding office. The former commissioner is challenging her suspension.

The DA on Thursday said they saw no reason to be optimistic about the crime stats.

DA MP Zakhele Mbhele told reporters that while Phahlane inspired more confidence as a leader than the suspended Phiyega, the low conviction rates for serious crimes sent out a message that crime did, in fact, pay.

"These stats are entirely for the period under both Riah Phiyega and the acting commissioner, but the crime-fighting efforts are undermined by a legacy of a decade of neglect.

"I don’t see how they can turn that picture around in a couple of months," Mbhele said.

He said there was a correlation between poorly resourced police stations and communities with the highest crime rates.

Mbhele said while this alarming trend persisted, the only part of SAPS that lacked no resources was its VIP protection service.

Another DA MP, Marius Redelinghuys, said he and Mbhele would press the minister and acting commissioner to answer questions on the problems they had identified, fixing crime intelligence divisions and when the minister would start releasing crime stats every quarter.

"When the acting national commissioner took office, there has been a back-to-basics approach which I have spoken highly of. There is work to root out the problems that emerged under his leadership. But we need to create certainty among the police, because he might just disappear tomorrow like others have," Redelinghuys said.

The DA also claimed that the country had seen a 325% increase in drug and gang-related crimes since the narcotics bureau was disbanded in 2004. This is despite the Western Cape government claiming victory in the war on drugs in that province.

The government said it had made thousands of arrests for drug-related offences, with thousands of rand worth of tik and dagga confiscated in the past three months.

Contacted for comment, the spokesman for the police ministry, Musa Zondi, said he would not give politicians’ claims on crime statistics impetus by commenting on them a day ahead of the release of the official crime statistics.

"You will hear all that we have tomorrow. We will not give credence to anyone trying to gain mileage ahead of the release of the crime stats. We will release what we have when the stats come out tomorrow [Friday]," Zondi said.