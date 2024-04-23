Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
All of us are vulnerable to our ancient, human penchant for believing almost anything
Court's ruling means disciplinary and other proceedings can continue against corruption-implicated Nompumelelo Nene
But while the ANC leadership is adamant Zuma’s MK party campaign marks his exit from the ANC, Zuma insists he remains a member
Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day Mudiwa Gavaza
Economists now see rate cuts in September or later
It is difficult for many suppliers and service providers to understand complex systems and meet stringent supplier registration requirements
Indian PM stokes anti-Muslim tension as he seeks third successive term in office
The Lions are planning for two more matches
Floods shut the Prospecton plant for 16 weeks
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.