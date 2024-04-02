Markets

Gold hovers below record peak hit on Monday

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.79/oz early on Tuesday morning, holding below a record high of $2,265.49

02 April 2024 - 08:34
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Gold prices on Tuesday hovered below record highs hit in the previous session, as the dollar and treasury yields held firm after strong US data flagged doubts on whether the Federal Reserve would deliver three interest rate cuts in 2024.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.79/oz, as of 4.15am GMT, holding below a record high of $2,265.49 hit on Monday. US gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,271.30.

“Gold notched up a new record price, though with that high watermark also came some overbought conditions, which has resulted in a mild pullback. However, recent pullbacks in gold have been shallow in nature due to potential buyers waiting on the sidelines for better entry points,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said.

Bullion’s gains were held in check as the dollar hovered near a four-and-a-half-month high, while benchmark US 10-year treasury yields were trading near their highest levels in two weeks after data showed US manufacturing grew for the first time in one-and-a-half years in March.

Traders pared bets of a June interest rate cut to 63% after the data, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

On Friday, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated that the latest US inflation data did not undermine the central bank’s baseline outlook, but said with the economy on a strong footing, “that means we don’t need to be in a hurry to cut”.

“Traders will be casting an eye towards Friday's US nonfarm payrolls release, because if we happen to see another strong jobs report this could provide a catalyst for a gold pullback,” Waterer said.

Gold tends to gain when interest rates are cut as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.7% to $25.26/oz, platinum fell 0.1% at $900.65/oz and palladium climbed 1.1% to $1.006.84/oz.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses as miners gain
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the first quarter weaker
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Gold hovers below record peak hit on Monday
Markets
5.
Oil prices lift as China and the US signal they ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.