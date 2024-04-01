Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rand firms after Sarb keeps rates unchanged

Business Day TV spoke to RMB's Forex Structurer Rayno Nigrini

01 April 2024 - 15:13
Picture: 123RF
SA’s rand strengthened following Sarb’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Forex Structurer Rayno Nigrini about the outlook for the local unit.

