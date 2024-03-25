Business Day TV spoke to CEO Roy Douglas
Some ANC leaders fuelled and sustained race-based factionalism for their personal gain
Court ruling gives energy utility until April 5 to deliver coal, diesel and transport documents
Judgment reserved in speaker’s application to interdict her arrest over allegations of bribery and corruption
Junior coal miner accuses consortium of investors of presenting misleading information to shareholders
Hakainde Hichilema hails agreement with private creditors on restructuring $3bn of international bonds
Business Day TV talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist of FNB
Civil fraud judgment will be postponed and assets will not have to be seized if he posts a $175m bond within 10 days
Fennec Foxes will be eager to impress new coach Vladimir Petković when they host Bafana Bafana
Carmaker aim to raise its global sales by 1-million units while cutting costs to improve profitability
The founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys, provides technical analysis of Anglo American Platinum, Apple and bitcoin.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Anglo American Platinum, Apple and bitcoin
Business Day TV spoke to the founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
