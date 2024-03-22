JSE firmer as it plays catch-up
The Fed held interest rates unchanged, but its policymakers reiterated expectations for three cuts in 2024
22 March 2024 - 11:52
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, as local markets closed for a public holiday on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) held interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday evening as expected. However, the central bank policymakers reiterated expectations for three interest rate cuts in 2024. ..
