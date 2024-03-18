Markets

Oil inches higher on expectation of more strikes on Russian refineries

Oil extends its gains from last week, when supply was expected to tighten after strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

18 March 2024 - 08:45
by Mohi Narayan and Colleen Howe
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

New Delhi — Oil prices ticked up in Asian trade on Monday, extending gains from last week when prices rose nearly 4% on the view that supply was tightening, with the risks heightened by further attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Brent crude oil futures for May delivery climbed 32c, or 0.4%, to $85.66 a barrel by 4.16am GMT. The April contract for US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 40c, or 0.5%, at $81.44. The more active May delivery contract for WTI traded 37c, or 0.5%, higher at $80.95 a barrel.

“The strikes on Russian refineries added $2-$3 a barrel of risk premium to crude last week, which remains in place as we start this week with more attacks over the weekend,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

But for the next substantial move up or down, crude will await fresh signals, Hari said.

On Saturday, one of the strikes sparked a brief fire at the Slavyansk refinery in Kasnodar, which processes 8.5-million metric tons of crude oil a year, or 170,000 barrels a day.

A Reuters analysis found the attacks have idled about 7% of Russian refining capacity in the first quarter. The refining complexes process and export crude varieties to several markets including China and India.

In the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday he will proceed with plans to push into Gaza’s Rafah enclave where more than 1-million displaced people are sheltering, defying pressure from Israel’s allies. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the step would make regional peace “very difficult”.

This week, investors are eyeing the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday. That will bring more clarity on the timing of interest rate cuts, Tony Sycamore, a market analyst with IG, wrote in a note.

The Fed is likely to keep rates unchanged this month, while the possibility of interest rate cuts at the June meeting “is now a coin flip”, Sycamore said.

Lower interest rates would stimulate demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, supporting oil prices.

Both benchmark oil contracts posted gains last week despite a dip on Friday. Oil been rangebound for much of the last month, but on Thursday a bullish demand report from the International Energy Agency sent prices rising to their highest level since November.

The agency, which represents industrialised countries, had strengthened its demand outlook for the fourth time since November as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea drove crude and fuel carriers to divert, reducing the oil accessible to users. For the first time, IEA also predicted a slight supply deficit this year, instead of a surplus.

US fuel demand also supported prices as refineries completed some projects.

As of Friday’s close, Brent and WTI futures were up 11% and 13%, respectively, in 2024. 

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors consider a mixed set of US data

Market digests US inflation data ahead of Fed's meeting on March 20
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Markets
23 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Markets
22 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold falls as dollar stands firm
Markets
2.
Oil inches higher on expectation of more strikes ...
Markets
3.
JSE firmer as Fed meeting steals traders’ ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors consider a ...
Markets
5.
Asia stocks rise on positive Chinese data
Markets

Related Articles

Asia stocks rise on positive Chinese data

Markets

Gold falls as dollar stands firm

Markets

Gold likely to end three-week winning streak

Markets

Asian shares pulled down by tech slump in US

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.