MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaken on fading hopes for early US rate cut
Inflation data last week showed that consumer and producer inflation was hotter than expected, though on a downward trend
18 March 2024 - 19:00
The rand fell the most in more than three weeks on Monday, with the JSE closing weaker amid mixed global peers as investors looked ahead to monetary policy guidance from the Federal Reserve this week.
Inflation data last week showed that consumer and producer inflation was hotter than expected, though on a downward trend. This sparked the concern that the central bank might be forced to keep interest rates higher for longer...
