MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker after another US inflation surprise
Rand softer against major currencies as gold price drops
14 March 2024 - 19:57
The JSE was weaker on Thursday and its global peers were mixed as investors digested another US inflation report that was hotter than expected.
The market was expecting a 0.3% rise in February’s producer price index (PPI), a measure of wholesale inflation. Instead it rose 0.6% on the month. January’s increase was 0.3%. Year on year, the headline index rose 1.6%, the biggest move since September 2023, reports Bloomberg...
