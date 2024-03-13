MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm amid bets on interest rates cuts
US inflation reports and retail sales figures due out before the Fed decides on interest rates
13 March 2024 - 19:26
Metals lifted the JSE higher on Wednesday, while the rand firmed as investors shrugged off US consumer inflation data that was hotter than expected.
Market participants continue assessing economic data in a bid to pinpoint when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year. ..
