MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer after mixed US jobs report
The rand remained steady below R19/$ for most of the week
08 March 2024 - 18:28
The JSE closed firmer on Friday, while global markets were mixed as investors considered a key US jobs report pointing to a strong labour market.
The nonfarm payrolls [NFP] report showed the world's biggest economy added 275,000 jobs in February, higher than the 198,000 expected in the markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.