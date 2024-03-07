MARKET WRAP: JSE muted on Jerome Powell’s comments
Chair indicates Federal Reserve is not ready to begin reducing rates
07 March 2024 - 19:22
The JSE was little changed on Thursday, with global markets firmer as investors looked for clues in Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments.
In his testimony on Wednesday before the House financial services committee, Powell indicated that the policy rate was at its “peak for this tightening cycle”, but reinforced that the Fed was not ready to begin reducing rates...
