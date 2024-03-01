Markets

Gold close to one-month high after long-awaited US data

US PCE data suggest price pressures are easing, while investors await comments from Fed officials

01 March 2024 - 08:04
by Harshit Verma
Bengaluru — Gold prices hovered near a month high on Friday after data suggested easing US price pressures, while traders awaited remarks from several Federal Reserve officials.

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,046.09/oz at 4.20am GMT, after hitting $2050.59 on Thursday — its highest level since February 2. US gold futures were flat at $2,054.60.

“Markets were relieved that there were no nasty surprises in the personal consumption expenditures [PCE] report. Gold traders rejoiced the fact that core-PCE slowed annually,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

Data showed on Thursday PCE inflation in January rose 2.4%, the smallest annual increase since February 2021, after a 2.6% advance in December.

US central bankers are focusing on overall progress on inflation that they say will likely set the table for interest-rate cuts later in 2024.

Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Money market pricing shows traders are pricing in three quarter-point US rate cuts for 2024.

Investors will watch out for remarks from at least six more Fed officials due later on Friday.

The world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust’s holdings fell 3.3% in February and 6.4% so far this in 2024.

“While negative ETF flows are capping gold prices, China’s central bank is a key reason that gold prices remain supported, as they were the second highest purchaser of gold reserves in the fourth quarter,” Simpson said.

Spot platinum climbed 0.8% to $882.60/oz, and palladium rose 0.7% to $948.38. However, both posted a second consecutive monthly decline, with palladium touching more than five-year lows of $849.13.

Platinum group metals producer Impala Platinum said it could shut some of its loss-making SA mining operations if metal prices deteriorate further and restructuring efforts fail to improve margins.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $22.79. 

Reuters

