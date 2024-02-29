JSE attempts a rebound ahead of the PCE inflation report
Investors hope the data will provide insight into the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy plans
29 February 2024 - 11:45
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with global peers mixed, as investors await key US inflation data due to be released later in the day.
The revised fourth-quarter GDP report showed the US economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the final months of 2023. The US commerce department said GDP growth was revised to 3.2%, while the market had expected it to remain unchanged from the first reading of 3.3%...
