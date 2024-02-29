Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

29 February 2024 - 20:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on Fed’s ...
Markets
2.
JSE attempts a rebound ahead of the PCE inflation ...
Markets
3.
Oil loses more ground after surprise increase in ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Bitcoin breaks through $60,000 as rally gathers ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.