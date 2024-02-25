ZANDILE MAKHOBA: Godongwana chose SA over playing politics
Nobody liked the outcome, but there is often a conflict between doing what is right and doing what is nice
25 February 2024 - 05:57
In an election year where appeasing the majority may have been the preferred course of action, minister of finance Enoch Godongwana chose South Africa over politics.
Nobody liked the outcome, but there is often a conflict between doing what is right and doing what is nice. The rand closed stronger on Wednesday evening, indicating that the fiscal plan was well received internationally, validating some tough decisions. Yet there is scepticism among citizens: how “right” are these decisions...
