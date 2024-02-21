Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Merits of tapping GFECRA will be debated at length and markets will have their say
Also contributing to enhanced fiscal prudence will be the Treasury’s plans to develop a fiscal anchor in 2024
Business Day TV speaks to political analysts Ongama Mtimka, Susan Booysen and Daniel Silke
Company board seeks to clarify details of undisclosed trades
Business Day TV speaks to Osman Mollagee, partner for transfer pricing and international tax at PwC, Alex Gwala, director of tax at Deloitte Africa, and Devs Moodley, senior manager at Mazars
Business Day TV speaks to chancellor of the University of the Free State, Bonang Mohale, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown and Busa CEO Cas Coovadia
The head and five deputy heads of the penal colony will be banned from the UK and have their assets frozen
American golfer’s good form started late last season
Government mindful of high cost of living and effect of fuel prices on food and transport costs, says minister
Business Day TV is joined by Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Business Day TV is joined by Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.