MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer as markets attempt a rebound
Investors are taking in that the US Federal Reserve might not cut interest rates as much as markets had hoped
06 February 2024 - 18:48
The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, with its global peers as markets attempted a rebound after Monday’s sell-off.
After another recent batch of strong data pointing to the US economy remaining resilient, investors are taking in that the US Federal Reserve might not cut interest rates as much as markets had hoped. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.