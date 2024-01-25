Media giant Naspers has experienced a surge in its shares following a surprising U-turn in China’s gaming regulations, due to its holding in Tencent. To unravel this unexpected twist in greater detail and to take a look at what it means for the gaming market, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Removal of China’s draft video game rules boosts Naspers’ share price
Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
