WATCH: Removal of China’s draft video game rules boosts Naspers’ share price

Business Day TV spoke to technology correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza

25 January 2024 - 16:22
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Media giant Naspers has experienced a surge in its shares following a surprising U-turn in China’s gaming regulations, due to its holding in Tencent. To unravel this unexpected twist in greater detail and to take a look at what it means for the gaming market, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza.

