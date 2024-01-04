MARKET WRAP: JSE muted ahead of key jobs report
First US interest cuts likely in 2024 but date unknown, though expected in March by investors
04 January 2024 - 18:50
The JSE pared the session’s gains on Thursday, while global markets were mixed as investors assessed data that pointed to the US labour market remaining strong.
The latest ADP national employment report released on Thursday showed that jobs grew stronger than expected in December. Companies added 164,000 jobs for the month, higher than the 130,000 market estimate. Total jobless claims also showed that the pace of layoffs decelerated for the week ended December 30...
