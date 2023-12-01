Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jacques Pretorius

01 December 2023 - 14:00
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Independent analyst Jacques Pretorius joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Global markets slip on fears around China virus
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses as US jobs growth ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Gold on track for weekly gain ahead of Fed ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil recovers slightly from losses earlier on Friday

Markets

Gold on track for weekly gain ahead of Fed inflation outlook

Markets

Asian shares hold steady after recent strong gains

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.