Gold on track for weekly gain ahead of Fed inflation outlook

Spot gold rises 0.2% after climbing more than $60 in November

01 December 2023 - 08:19
by Harshit Verma
Picture: UNSPLASH
Bengaluru — Gold prices were set to mark a third straight weekly rise on Friday, after data showing cooling inflation cemented bets for a rate cut in the US, with traders looking forward to comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,039.42/oz by 4.27am GMT, after marking a more than $60 rise in November — its second straight monthly rise.

US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.1% to $2,059.00.

“If traders were convinced Fed cuts were coming in 2024, they’re even more convinced now that PCE inflation came in softer — and that clearly benefited gold,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

Data on Thursday showed US consumer spending rose moderately in October, while the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than 2½ years.

Cooling inflationary pressures, and an easing labour market make a case for an end to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking campaign and boost the possibility of rate cuts in the months ahead, something two Fed officials also flagged this week.

Traders have advanced their bets for a rate cut by the US central bank from about an 80% chance in May to a one-in-two chance in March, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

“However, month-end flow may have also been a factor, and seasonality tends to favour gains for gold between November and December,” Simpson added.

Increasing bullion’s appeal, the dollar index and 10-year Treasury yields edged lower. The dollar marked its weakest monthly performance in a year in November.

“Powell will dictate the [yellow] metal’s direction today and set the trend for the rest of the year,” Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved, said.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $25.29/oz. Platinum was down 0.1% to $925.67. Palladium rose 0.6% to $1,013.52.

Gold hits six-month peak

Metal steadies as bets of Fed rate hike pause checks dollar
3 days ago

Dovish Fed comments spur bonds and keep the dollar under pressure

Global equities mixed while major currencies revel in the greenback’s weakness as consensus mounts that US rates have peaked
1 day ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Why selling gold and foreign exchange contingency reserves is folly

SA would be vulnerable to the flight of foreign investors, spooked by local or international events
2 days ago
