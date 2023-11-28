JSE slips as investors await catalysts
The core personal-consumption expenditures index for October, the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation, will be released on Thursday
28 November 2023 - 11:18
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors awaited new catalysts for direction.
Investors have grown cautiously optimistic that inflation has cooled enough for the US Federal Reserve to end the rate-hiking cycle, and possibly start cutting rates early in 2024. However, with inflation still above the central bank’s 2% target, policymakers have stuck to their slightly hawkish tone and said the central bank’s moves will be data-dependent...
