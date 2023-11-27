Gold prices hit a more than six-month high on Monday, firming above the $2,000/oz level, as a weaker dollar and expectations of an end to US interest rate hikes lifted demand.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,013.99/oz in early afternoon trade, after reaching its highest since May 16. US gold futures also rose 0.6% to $2,015.00.
The dollar eased 0.2% against a basket of major currencies, hovering around a more than two-month low touched last week and making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
“Gold is flying and to really explain it, is the fact that it’s finally broken above $2,000 in a significant way,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda, describing the move as “purely technical” and driven by last week’s US inflation data and jobs report.
Gold prices are well above their 50-, 100- and-200 day moving averages and are around $60 away from August 2020s all-time high of $2,072.49.
Investors’ attention is on the release of revised US third-quarter GDP figures on Wednesday and the PCE price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, on Thursday.
“Economic figures coming out of the US this week, both on the growth and inflation front, will make or break a case for whether gold remains above $2,000,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
The latest data indicating a slowdown in US inflation has increased expectations of an earlier-than-expected easing of monetary conditions by the Federal Reserve.
Traders widely expect the Fed to hold rates in December, while pricing in about a 60% chance of a cut in May next year, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets, often boosting gold prices.
Silver jumped 1.7% to $24.71/oz, platinum fell 0.3% to $927.64 and palladium was up 0.8% to $1,077.56.
Fed pause expectation, weaker dollar lift gold to six-month high
Gold prices are close to August 2020s all-time high of $2,072.49
Gold prices hit a more than six-month high on Monday, firming above the $2,000/oz level, as a weaker dollar and expectations of an end to US interest rate hikes lifted demand.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,013.99/oz in early afternoon trade, after reaching its highest since May 16. US gold futures also rose 0.6% to $2,015.00.
The dollar eased 0.2% against a basket of major currencies, hovering around a more than two-month low touched last week and making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
“Gold is flying and to really explain it, is the fact that it’s finally broken above $2,000 in a significant way,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda, describing the move as “purely technical” and driven by last week’s US inflation data and jobs report.
Gold prices are well above their 50-, 100- and-200 day moving averages and are around $60 away from August 2020s all-time high of $2,072.49.
Investors’ attention is on the release of revised US third-quarter GDP figures on Wednesday and the PCE price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, on Thursday.
“Economic figures coming out of the US this week, both on the growth and inflation front, will make or break a case for whether gold remains above $2,000,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
The latest data indicating a slowdown in US inflation has increased expectations of an earlier-than-expected easing of monetary conditions by the Federal Reserve.
Traders widely expect the Fed to hold rates in December, while pricing in about a 60% chance of a cut in May next year, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets, often boosting gold prices.
Silver jumped 1.7% to $24.71/oz, platinum fell 0.3% to $927.64 and palladium was up 0.8% to $1,077.56.
Reuters
JSE muted, with focus on US Fed’s preferred inflation measure this week
Gold scales six-month peak on sliding dollar and bets over Fed pause
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Oil prices fall ahead of Opec meeting
Global stocks little changed ahead of US, European inflation data
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.