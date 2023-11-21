MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with focus on Fed minutes and MPC
Focus is on the likelihood of a US rate cut in March, while the Reserve Bank is generally forecast to keep its benchmark unchanged
21 November 2023 - 19:26
The JSE ended weaker on Tuesday after trading in a narrow range as investors focused on the release later in the day of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting and the outcome of the Reserve Bank’s meeting on Thursday.
Investors are betting that US interest rates are at their peak after signs that inflation in the world’s biggest economy has cooled sufficiently, and optimism is growing that the Fed might even start cutting rates early in 2024...
