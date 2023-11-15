WATCH: Behind competition regulator’s forex-rigging case

Markets

15 November 2023 - 18:24
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Picture: 123RF/scyther5

The Competition Commission’s foreign exchange case is back in court, with the banks charging that the commission must show that all 28 institutions were part of the alleged conspiracy to manipulate the rand before the case can go ahead. UK-based bank Standard Chartered on Wednesday agreed to pay a R42m fine to settle the matter. 

Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe has been closely following the developments and spoke to Business Day TV about the details of the case and its implications.

