Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as fears persist that rates will stay higher for longer

Investors turn their attention to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for hints about the direction of US monetary policy

BL Premium
02 October 2023 - 18:53
by Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday as investors’ focus shifts to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for hints about the direction of US monetary policy.

Powell is scheduled to speak at a round-table discussion where his comments will be scrutinised for any hints about future policy direction. On Friday, New York Fed president John Williams said he supported the notion of higher-for-longer interest rates...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.