MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as fears persist that rates will stay higher for longer
Investors turn their attention to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for hints about the direction of US monetary policy
02 October 2023 - 18:53
The JSE was weaker on Monday as investors’ focus shifts to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for hints about the direction of US monetary policy.
Powell is scheduled to speak at a round-table discussion where his comments will be scrutinised for any hints about future policy direction. On Friday, New York Fed president John Williams said he supported the notion of higher-for-longer interest rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.