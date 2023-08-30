Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua

30 August 2023 - 20:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors assess US ...
Markets
2.
Gold nears three-week high on US rate hike ...
Markets
3.
Hurricane in Gulf of Mexico blows oil prices ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.