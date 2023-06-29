JSE lifts a bit as investors consider comments by Jerome Powell

Reserve Bank governor Letsetja Kganyago says local interest rates will probably remain higher for longer
A post-Putin world may reshape the oil landscape, from potential price wars to unexpected supply disruptions
The government is ‘obliged in terms of international law to keep interactions with the ICC on the warrant of arrest against Putin confidential’
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Retail-focused property group is in talks to sell the Mnandi Shopping Centre and its sole Namibian asset
Sentiment back at levels in the second quarter of 2022, when the fallout of the war in Ukraine became clear
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
Kelp farming start-up Kelp Blue re-energises Namibia’s ex-diamond hub, boosting carbon capture, biodiversity and jobs
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Some crowd workers are using AI for 'human' tasks. That could make AI systems more biased
The JSE was slightly firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors took in the latest commentary on monetary policy by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
Powell struck a hawkish tone saying he saw more aggressive rate hikes, adding that increases at consecutive meetings were possible. Powell highlighted the still-robust US labour market as one of the main drivers of inflation in the US...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE lifts a bit as investors consider comments by Jerome Powell
Reserve Bank governor Letsetja Kganyago says local interest rates will probably remain higher for longer
The JSE was slightly firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors took in the latest commentary on monetary policy by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
Powell struck a hawkish tone saying he saw more aggressive rate hikes, adding that increases at consecutive meetings were possible. Powell highlighted the still-robust US labour market as one of the main drivers of inflation in the US...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.