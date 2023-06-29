Markets

JSE lifts a bit as investors consider comments by Jerome Powell

Reserve Bank governor Letsetja Kganyago says local interest rates will probably remain higher for longer

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 11:02 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was slightly firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors took in the latest commentary on monetary policy by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Powell struck a hawkish tone saying he saw more aggressive rate hikes, adding that increases at consecutive meetings were possible. Powell highlighted the still-robust US labour market as one of the main drivers of inflation in the US...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.